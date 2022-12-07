Doctor Who Series 14 Ep Count Set, Christmas Specials Return & More

We had a feeling that Showrunner Russell T Davies was going to find a way to keep Doctor Who fans excited over the course of the 13-month wait between Jodie Whittaker's final run and David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor showing up in next year's 60th-anniversary specials. One way to do that came yesterday with the announcement that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday are officially in front of the camera as filming on the new series gets underway. Another way to do that is to drop some major intel to Doctor Who Magazine, which is exactly what Davies did this week. From confirming the number of Series 14 episodes to confirming the return of the Christmas specials and more, here's a look at some of the highlights:

Christmas Specials Are Back: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies shared, adding that there will be at least a 2023 & 2024 special. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Series 14 Will Have Fewer Episodes… But Davies Has "Plans": Confirming that Series 14 will have an eight-episode run, Davies added, "OK, that's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

After 13-Month Wait, Davies Promises "No Gap Years, Lots of Content": "It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual 'Doctor Who,' no gap years, lots of content, on and on."

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.