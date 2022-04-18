Doctor Who, SNL, Shining Vale, Fear TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I'm just gonna dance all night/I'm all messed up, I'm so outta line/Stilettos on broken bottles/I'm spinning around in circles/I'm in the corner/Watching you kiss her/Oh oh oh/I'm right over here/Why can't you see me/Oh oh oh/I'm giving it my all/But I'm not the guy you're taking home/Ooh ooh ooh/I keep dancing on my own… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With the Robyn opener "Dancing on My Own" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes looks at the final Doctor Who special for Jodie Whittaker & Chris Chibnall, AEW's Sammy Guevara, The CW's Riverdale previewing some time travel, FX's What We Do in the Shadows' Laszlo offering the pros and cons of vampirism, Kiernan Shipka pitching a spinoff from AMC's Mad Men, The CW's The Flash offering new Robbie Amell & Danielle Panabaker images, Jensen Ackles talks Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including BBC's Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils", AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Sammy Guevara Finally Did What Cody Rhodes Wouldn't… or Couldn't

Riverdale: New S06E11 Preview Images Go Timey-Wimey; S06E10 Reminder

Doctor Who: Ace, Tegan, The Master & More Return for Final Special

What We Do in the Shadows: Laszlo's Pros/Cons of Living a Vampire Life

Kiernan Shipka on Mad Men Spinoff Idea: "I'm Not Done With Sally"

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker on TARDIS Takeaways; Chibnall Talks Future

The Flash Season 8: New Amell/Panabaker Images; "Grief" in S08E13?

The Winchesters Will Expand, Not Change Supernatural Mythology: Ackles

Superman & Lois, Moon Knight, Batman, SPN & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who Special "Legend Of The Sea Devils"

Fear the Walking Dead S07E09 Review: Solid Return Went Cliche Route

Shining Vale Season 1 Finale Review: A Fight for Pat Phelps' Very Life

Saturday Night Live Review: Lizzo/Please Don't Destroy, TikTok & More

