Superman & Lois, Moon Knight, Batman, SPN & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Friday night and the moon is high/I'm wide-awake just watchin' you sleep/And I promise you you're gonna have/More than just the things that you need/We ain't got much now/We're just startin' out/But I know somehow/Paradise is comin'/Someday baby/You and I are gonna be the ones/And good luck's gonna shine/Someday baby/You and I are gonna be the ones/So hold on/We're headed for a better life… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With opener Keith Urban's "Better Life" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes looks at The CW's Superman & Lois, a streaming series future for "Harry Potter," AMC's Better Call Saul, The CW's Supernatural, Amazon's The Boys, anime Demon Slayer drops a new Season 3 teaser, Michael Ansara's portrayal of Mr. Freeze for Batman: The Animated Series & tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- including Disney+'s Moon Knight & FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, April 17, 2022:

Saturday Night Live May Return: Benedict Cumberbatch & Arcade Fire

Superman & Lois Struggle & Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview

The Spell to Cure Those Harry Potter Woes? Streaming-o Series-onum!

Better Call Saul Has "Perfect Way" for Walt/Jesse Return: Aaron Paul

Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins' Evolving Finale Feelings

The Boys Season 3: Vought's Ready to Tap That Gas This Weekend

Three Championships on the Line at AEW Battle of the Belts II Tonight

Batman TAS: Kevin Conroy Honors Michael Ansara; Mr. Freeze Remembered

Demon Slayer Season 3 Teaser: 3 Major Players & More: Some Thoughts

Game of Thrones: Williams on Fame's Double-Edged Sword, Arya's Future

AEW Rampage Celebrates Good Friday with Texas Deathmatch

Titans, Wil Wheaton, Invincible, Beebo, 24 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Disney+'s Moon Knight & FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Moon Knight Episode 3 Review: Let's Just Bring In All The Gods

WWE SmackDown Recap 4/15: Will Both Tag Team Titles Be Unified Soon?

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.