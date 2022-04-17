Saturday Night Live Review: Lizzo/Please Don't Destroy, TikTok & More

Okay, let's get the bad news out of the way first. After last night's edition that saw Lizzo as both host and musical guest, NBC's Saturday Night Live will be taking the next few weeks off. Of course, you know what that means, right? Yup, random SNL-related news to fill up the dead air (remember Pete Davidson & Kanye?). But when the show does return on May 7, we'll have Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) returning as host, with Arcade Fire joining him as the musical guest. But before we start counting the days down, a look at some of our favorite moments from last night's SNL. If you're not a fan of cast members or the host breaking in sketches or trying to hold it together then this might not be the one for you. But we're not those folks, and we found it to be a f**kload of fun. But more than that? The cast & host looked like they were having fun, and it showed.

Are Lizzo and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) the next comedy-action-buddy paring we need in our lives? "Lizzo Has Writer's Block" makes a very strong case for it and was the best example of the night of Lizzo's acting chops. Because in less than four minutes, the foursome go from working against the clock to break Lizzo's writer's block so that Andrew Dismukes doesn't kill her (apparently, that's his thing) to a visit to Lizzo's

Oh yeah, this one made my face hurt. We got a chance to go back in time to 2008 for a look at how two music producers (Lizzo & Aidy Bryant) worked with the Black Eyed Peas (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang) to come up with the lyrics for some very familiar songs. I don't know if it was watching Strong being able to hold it together while still scoring with a spot-on Fergie, just how serious Redd & Yang stayed in character, or being reminded just how f***ing silly those lyrics are (still fun songs, though), but whatever it was? It worked.

In what was Lizzo's best sketch of the night, "Trivia Game Show" host Thompson begins another round that quickly goes off the rails when Lizzo inspires a revolution in her fellow contestants (Redd & Ego Nwodim) to overthrow the rule of "The Mayor of Gametown." Seriously. Just watch…

The best way to tell that SNL is hitting some sensitive spots with their "TikTok" sketches? By the number of folks on TikTok whining that SNL doesn't know what it's talking about… with accounts that look like the spoof ones below:

And then we had "Weekend Update" Colin Jost & Michael Che. Now we're not sure if the duo were particularly brutal (and hysterical) with the jokes or SNL had a slightly more sensitive live audience than usual this week, but this round of WU was so beautifully uncomfortable at times that I didn't want it to end. And special props to Jost & Che for their never batting an eye even when the groans come- that kind of pride in their craft matters. And for anyone who still thinks SNL "only" bashes Trump, then you need to check out the clip below because they get brutal on President Joe Biden. But rarely do we say that the WU guest is as good as Jost & Che, with Bowen Yang's Iceberg a rare exception. We can now add Melissa Villaseñor's Cesar Perez, Jost's "driver," to that list, with a turn from Villaseñor that was sweet, funny, and slightly disturbing in just the right way. Cesar is deserving of not only a return but his own sketch because now we're fascinated by his family dynamic and we might just need more backstory:

And to absolutely no surprise, Lizzo absolutely killed it during performances of "About Damn Time" and "Special." We're big fans of the tech SNL is using to make the stage look visually huge on-screen this season, and serious personal bonus points go to Lizzo for how she must have felt having her mother introduce her for the second performance:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).