Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Appreciates David Tennant's Advice

With the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux set to premiere on Halloween and after having spent earlier today having a little fun with Jodie Whittaker (Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and John Bishop (Dan) as they ran through a Halloween challenge and Whittaker took part in a holiday Q & A, it's time for us to take a second to look to the future beyond "Flux." After Series 13, it's three more specials for Whittaker before she departs the series along with showrunner Chris Chibnall (with Russell T. Davies returning and Gill's status still unconfirmed)- meaning a new Doctor will be in place by the end of 2023. But if you think that's still a ton of time for Whittaker to still appreciate her time on the show, she shared some advice she received from none other than Tenth Doctor David Tennant that puts time and the end of one's run on the show in perspective.

"I was announced in…was I announced in 2017? Yeah. Weirdly, it's like for me, it's as if it's been three years, I've done three seasons, but it's been much longer than that," Whittaker explained during an interview with Radio Times. "And actually, it has gone [quickly]. And I remember this was one thing that I really remember David [Tennant] saying to me before, right? Like before I started shooting. He said 'this will go so quickly. It will feel like it goes in a whirlwind.' And it has. And I think the one thing that I will be eternally grateful for and I think I can speak for Mandip [Gill] in this way is that we have always been aware of how ace it is. As much as you can be in the chaos and it is you know, it's a mad whirlwind. Any film set is but this is particularly mad! It's been yeah, it is a really joyous thing. And so it's gone quick, but it's like so rich, full of wonderful experiences."

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.