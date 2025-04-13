Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Doctor Who, The Pitt, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, SNL, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Last of Us, The Simpsons, Ransom Canyon & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's The Pitt, NBC's SNL, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's The Last of Us, FOX's The Simpsons, Prime Video's Expats, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 13, 2025:

SNL Cold Open: Johnson's Trump Sees A Bit of Himself in Jesus & More

SNL 50 Returns May 3rd with Quinta Brunson, Benson Boone

The Pitt Producers, Max Made The Right Call Not Binge-Dropping Season

SNL: Bowen Yang REALLY Wants Lorne Michaels to Find a New JD Vance

Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 2: "Lux" Preview Gets Terrifyingly Animated

AEW Collision Features Three Women's Matches Tonight in Shot at WWE

WWE SmackDown DESTROYS AEW Again: An Unbiased Review

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Best Not to Look Down, Maggie

The Last of Us Season 2 Cordyceps "Infection" Still Raging Across Max

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa to Play Christopher Marlowe on West End

The Pitt, Fire Country, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Unleashed Looks at How "Robot Revolution" Came Together

The Simpsons Welcomes Mo Collins as New Voice of Jimbo Jones

Freaky Tales Star Ji-young Yoo on '80s Punk, Pascal, 'Expats' & More

Doctor Who S02E01 Thoughts: "The Robot Revolution" Highs & Lows

Ransom Canyon: Jake Schumacher on Embracing Jodi Thomas' Western World

