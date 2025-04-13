Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch
Doctor Who, The Pitt, The Last of Us & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, SNL, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Last of Us, The Simpsons, Ransom Canyon & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's The Pitt, NBC's SNL, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's The Last of Us, FOX's The Simpsons, Prime Video's Expats, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Pitt, SNL, Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Last of Us, The Simpsons, Expats, Ransom Canyon, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 13, 2025:
SNL Cold Open: Johnson's Trump Sees A Bit of Himself in Jesus & More
SNL 50 Returns May 3rd with Quinta Brunson, Benson Boone
The Pitt Producers, Max Made The Right Call Not Binge-Dropping Season
SNL: Bowen Yang REALLY Wants Lorne Michaels to Find a New JD Vance
Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 2: "Lux" Preview Gets Terrifyingly Animated
AEW Collision Features Three Women's Matches Tonight in Shot at WWE
WWE SmackDown DESTROYS AEW Again: An Unbiased Review
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Best Not to Look Down, Maggie
The Last of Us Season 2 Cordyceps "Infection" Still Raging Across Max
Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa to Play Christopher Marlowe on West End
The Pitt, Fire Country, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who: Unleashed Looks at How "Robot Revolution" Came Together
The Simpsons Welcomes Mo Collins as New Voice of Jimbo Jones
Freaky Tales Star Ji-young Yoo on '80s Punk, Pascal, 'Expats' & More
Doctor Who S02E01 Thoughts: "The Robot Revolution" Highs & Lows
Ransom Canyon: Jake Schumacher on Embracing Jodi Thomas' Western World
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!