WWE SmackDown DESTROYS AEW Again: An Unbiased Review

The Chadster reviews WWE SmackDown's PERFECT episode that Tony Khan wishes he could book! Gauntlet matches, Cody's promo, and why AEW fans should be ashamed! 🍺🏆

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivers flawless booking with dynamic gauntlet matches and enthralling storytelling that excites every fan.

Explosive segments featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes spark intense rivalries and unforgettable promos tonight.

Powerful women’s tag team battles and sharp character building steal the show, setting WWE SmackDown apart from the rest.

AEW’s disjointed booking pales in comparison as WWE SmackDown proves its mastery with cohesive, thrilling in-ring action.

WWE SmackDown was absolutely incredible last night, proving once again why it's the greatest wrestling show on television! 🙌 The Chadster is so excited to tell you all about it because WWE SmackDown delivered everything a true wrestling fan could possibly want. Unlike a certain other wrestling company that shall be named (AEW), WWE SmackDown knows how to put on a show that respects the wrestling business! 😤

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an amazing segment featuring Nick Aldis calling out Randy Orton about the RKO he delivered to Aldis last week. Randy came out and explained that he had paid his fine in advance, knowing he would RKO Aldis eventually – such brilliant long-term storytelling! 💯 Randy was desperately looking for a WrestleMania opponent after Kevin Owens needed neck surgery, and Aldis said he needed Randy's respect, not his money.

That's when Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted, and things got physical! LA Knight ran down to even the odds, setting up a tag team match for later in the show. This is exactly how you open a wrestling program – with clear stakes and intense confrontation and the realistic sports-based premise that WWE didn't book a main event for the second-to-last SmackDown before WrestleMania because they figured the wrestlers would come up with one themselves when the show started! Tony Khan could never understand this level of booking sophistication! 😂

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria went the distance in an incredible tag team gauntlet match, defeating five other teams to earn a WrestleMania shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Chadster was particularly impressed by how they outlasted teams like Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, and others.

The women's wrestling on WWE SmackDown is so superior to what AEW puts on that it's not even comparable. Tony Khan thinks having Women's World Champion Toni Storm sit at the commentary table while the rest of the women compete in a tournament for a title shot is good booking, but WWE SmackDown shows how to build meaningful women's storylines, by having the Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez sit near the commentary table while a bunch of teams compete in a gauntlet match for a shot at the title! That's real booking, Tony Khan! Take notes! 😡

Then we got an incredible segment where Drew McIntyre ambushed Damian Priest on the entrance ramp! Drew absolutely destroyed Priest and then got on the mic to talk about their upcoming Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania. 🔥 Drew revealed his eye is fully healed, which means Priest is 100% screwed at Mania!

Priest came back and they had an amazing brawl that ended with Drew hitting a Future Shock DDT on the steel steps! The way WWE builds these personal feuds is masterful – AEW just books random matches with flips and expects people to care! Auughh man! So unfair to real wrestling fans! 😤

Rey Fenix defeated Berto in an absolutely phenomenal match that showcased both men's incredible abilities. The Mexican Muscle Buster finisher was executed perfectly! The Chadster couldn't help but notice that even though Fenix previously worked for AEW, he's performing at a much higher level now that he's in WWE. That's because WWE knows how to properly utilize talent, unlike Tony Khan who just throws wrestlers out there with no direction.

Anyone who enjoyed Fenix in AEW has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, because Fenix is clearly thriving in the superior WWE system! 🔥

WWE SmackDown then gave us Zelina Vega defeating Chelsea Green by count-out in a quick but effective match. Chelsea was too busy calling for her friends Piper Niven and Alba Fyre to help her, and she missed the count! This kind of character work is what separates WWE from the competition – every match tells a story and advances character development! 💪 In AEW, they'd just have Chelsea do a bunch of flips for no reason whatsoever!

Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez in an excellent match that showcased why Stratton is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. Her Prettiest Moonsault Ever looked spectacular, and The Chadster was thrilled to see her pick up the win. After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Stratton, building more heat for their WrestleMania match.

You'd never see character development like this in AEW because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄

WWE SmackDown then treated us to an incredible segment where Cody Rhodes came out to the ring surrounded by all the different versions of the WWE title. The American Nightmare gave an absolutely perfect promo about the importance of the WWE Championship and his upcoming match with John Cena. The Chadster got literal goosebumps watching this segment! 💪 The way Cody commanded the audience showed exactly why he's the face of WWE.

This is how you build a world champion, Tony Khan! Not by keeping the world title in a briefcase where nobody can see it! How is that supposed to sell replicas?! 😠

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton and LA Knight defeat Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in an exciting tag team match. The crowd was absolutely electric for this match! After the victory, Jacob Fatu appeared and attacked LA Knight, laying him out with multiple moonsaults to build anticipation for their US Title match at WrestleMania.

This is exactly how you build toward a major premium live event, unlike AEW which just throws random matches together with no thought and expects people to care about things like athleticism and in-ring skills, which is not what wrestling is supposed to be about! 📈

The Chadster had another terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan last night after watching WWE SmackDown. In the dream, The Chadster was at WWE headquarters admiring all the championship belts on display (just like the segment with Cody), when suddenly Tony Khan emerged from behind the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Hello, Chad," Tony Khan whispered, his eyes gleaming with malice and his bare chest glistening with what appeared to be baby oil. "I see you're enjoying WWE's history, but I'm here to erase it all."

Tony Khan began putting each WWE title into a briefcase while laughing maniacally. The Chadster tried to stop him, but his feet were stuck to the floor. When The Chadster looked down, he realized he was standing in a puddle of spilled White Claw! 😨

"I've been studying WWE's booking so I can do the exact opposite," Tony Khan teased. "And now I'm going to make you watch as I book random matches with no storytelling for eternity!"

Tony forced The Chadster to sit in a chair while he explained all the ways he was going to "revolutionize" wrestling by ignoring WWE's perfect formula. The Chadster tried to escape but couldn't move! Just as Tony was about to make The Chadster watch a Young Bucks match, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat.

Why won't Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster?! 😭

WWE SmackDown delivered another perfect episode that has The Chadster incredibly excited for WrestleMania. The storytelling, in-ring action, and character development were all off the charts! The Chadster took a ride in his Mazda Miata with Smash Mouth's "All Star" blasting, feeling great about professional wrestling… except for the fact that AEW continues to exist.

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how perfect WWE SmackDown was last night, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster even showed her clips of the tag team gauntlet match, but she muttered something about "being tired of your wrestling obsession" before walking away.

This is all Tony Khan's fault! He's not only ruined wrestling by creating competition for WWE, but he's also destroyed The Chadster's marriage! Auughh man! So unfair! 😢

What did you think of WWE SmackDown, objective wrestling fans? Let The Chadster know in the comments! Just please don't mention AEW or Tony Khan will probably read your comment and use it to cheese The Chadster off even more. 🧀

As wrestling podcaster Kevin Nash said just yesterday on his unbiased podcast, "WWE SmackDown as booked by my best friend Triple H is like a fine wine that gets better with age, while AEW is like milk left out in the sun." So true, Kevin! And so unbiased too. The Chadster couldn't have said it better himself! 🍷

