Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Pitt, Fire Country, Lanterns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Lanterns, The Pitt, Ted Lasso, Fire Country, The Last of Us, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Jeopardy!, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, HBO's Lanterns, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, DC Studios' Superman, Max's The Pitt, HBO's Harry Potter, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, CBS's Fire Country, HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jeopardy!, Doctor Who, Mythic Quest, Lanterns, Superman, The Pitt, Harry Potter, Ted Lasso, RuPaul's Drag Race, Fire Country, The Last of Us, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 12, 2025:

Jeopardy! Had This Doctor Who Star on the Show: Who Is Ncuti Gatwa?

Mythic Quest Canceled by Apple TV+; Updated Season 4 Finale to Stream

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Comparisons, Aaron Pierre & More

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Road to the Road to WrestleMania

Superman "A Big Hunk of Epic Sci-Fi"; "James Gunn Has Crushed It": WB

The Pitt Season 2: Dungey on Ep Count, Production; Wyle on Dr. Robby

Harry Potter: Harry, Hermione, Ron, Voldemort Casting & More Updates

Ted Lasso: Dungey Offers Season 4 Update, Talks 3-Season Pitch Rumor

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E15: It's "Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown" Time!

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our S01E08: "The Frost" Preview

Fire Country S03E17: "Fire and Ice" Preview: Jelly Roll Guest-Stars

Doctor Who Season 2 Taps Graham Norton; "Not Just a Cameo": RTD

The Last of Us Season 2 Unleashes Cordyceps "Infection" Across Max

The Pitt Season Finale in The Daily LITG, 11th of April 2025

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series in Development at Amazon

Yellowjackets, Rick and Morty & The Librarians: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Celebrates OG Series' 10th Anniversary

Daredevil: Born Again S01E08 Review: Bethel's Bullseye Hits The Mark

The Last of Us Season 2: Merced on Expanding Dina's Backstory, Legacy

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 14 Thoughts: What Happens in Vegas

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!