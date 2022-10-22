Doctor Who "The Power of The Doctor" Trailer Focuses on Regenerations

In a little more than 24 hours from the time we're writing this, the final adventure for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall will hit our screens, with Doctor Who: "The Power of The Doctor" set to usher in yet another regeneration for the long-running series. Granted, there are still some questions as to whether that regeneration will bring us Ncuti Gatwa or possibly someone else (*cough*davidtennant*cough*) that would lead into Russell T. Davies' upcoming 60th-anniversary events. Whichever road the show travels down by the time the dust settles, the following special trailer for Sunday's special makes it clear. As it has in the past so many times, the moment had been prepared for…

So if you're feeling masochistically nostalgic for all of those moments when a Doctor broke their fans' hearts by handing the baton over to the next lead via regeneration, then check out the "Regeneration Trailer" released earlier today:

Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor Overview; Whittaker on Returning

Whittaker's final journey finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of the Doctor's deadliest foes. We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, Jacob Anderson's Vinder, U.N.I.T., and others ready to join the fight. BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (and on BBC America at 8 pm ET, unless they also decide to air with the BBC, too). Now here's that previously-released special trailer looking back on Whittaker's run as a prelude to what's to come this Sunday:

During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" Here's a look back at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):