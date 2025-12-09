Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged:

Doctor Who: "The Sea Devils" Re-Edit Still Clunky, Old-School Effort

Doctor Who: The Sea Devils mercifully cuts the original six-part serial down to a more bearable 90 minutes, but still can't escape the original flaws.

  • The Sea Devils classic Doctor Who serial is trimmed to 90 minutes but still feels slow and clunky.
  • Iconic elements return: The Master, Jo Grant, sonic screwdriver, and the classic "reversed polarity" line.
  • The Sea Devils are more goofy than menacing, making them less memorable villains compared to Daleks or Cybermen.
  • The re-edit hints at the "The War Between the Land and the Sea" spinoff and spotlights the show's evolution.

This year's classic re-edit of Doctor Who is a condensed version of "The Sea Devils," originally spanning six half-hour episodes, condensed into a single 90-minute feature to introduce new viewers to the cult monsters. We say "cult" because they're not as high profile as the Daleks or the Cybermen, but somehow they have their fans. They haven't been as prolific as the other baddies, appearing only once in the 1970s in their introduction, once in the 1980s, then once in 2022 in a  Doctor special. The new re-edit of the first story is, in its way, everything Doctor Who has been known for being, both good and bad.

Doctor Who: The Sea Devils is Clunky and Old School Even After Edit
"The Sea Devils" is a more focused version of the original serial. Even at 90 minutes, it's slow, clunky, and tedious, especially the first half, which spends 45 minutes seeing The Doctor argue with the military officer who doesn't believe there are aliens or monsters causing havoc. He and his companion spend a lot of that time running to and from the exact locations, either looking for someone or something, or running from either soldiers or monsters. It takes forever for the Sea Devils to appear, even in this shorter version, and then, at first, only one is driven off by the Doctor after it kills a few people. It's 1970s BBC TV pacing, even with the filler and transitional scenes cut out to bring it down to a faster 90 minutes. Most of the budget was spent on the locations, and the story was also an exercise in showcasing the Royal Navy's equipment to attract boys to join up.

All of Doctor Who in 90 Minutes

