Doctor Who: Weeping Angels Get BBC Compilation Video Spotlight

Doctor Who has a lot of classic monsters that have a place in the hearts of fans. It's not easy to come up with a new monster for the show that's memorable enough to be classic. Showrunner Steven Moffat succeeded when he created the Weeping Angels, one of the scariest monsters the show ever had, and the most popular from the new era of the show.

The Weeping Angels were inspired by Moffat seeing statues of angels at graveyards and churches and wondering "What if they're really monsters?" He came with the notion that they were Quantum-locked, turning to stone and immobile when anyone looks at them. They're dangerous because they hunt and kill people. They're actually "kind" killers. They eat Time, feeding on a person's potential lifetime and casting them back in history to live out an alternate lifetime in the past. The only way to stop them is to look at them, and to blink gives them a split-second to move. They were inspired by the children's game of staring at each other without blinking, but Moffat turned that into a deadly game for children to think about and get a safe scare out of. That was always one of the briefs of Doctor Who: a safe way for children to explore fear and death. Doctor Who is ultimately a show that teaches children about Death.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Weeping Angels | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik659hVLpJ0)

We could be wrong, but Moffat might own the copyright to the Weeping Angels since he created them. There was an agreement that the BBC made with the Writer's Guild of Great Britain where a writer gets to own the characters they created for BBC TV shows. Thus, Terry Nation always owned the Daleks and the BBC had to get permission to use them. After he passed away, his estate continues to own the Daleks as a piece of Intellectual Property, and the BBC had to get permission and pay a fee to use them. Here's hoping that Moffat got a residual cheque when Chris Chibnall decided to use them in this week's episode of Doctor Who: Flux, "Village of the Angels":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FIRST LOOK | Village of the Angels | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v2CX7jvQfI)

Doctor Who: Flux Series 13 Episode 4 "Village of the Angels": Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as "The Cursed Village"? And what do the Weeping Angels want? Directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and written by Chris Chibnall & Maxine Alderton.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.

BBC's Doctor Who Series 13 is currently broadcasting on the BBC and BBC America.