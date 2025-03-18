Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder Exhibit Materialises at Comic-Con Museum

The Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder exhibition has materialised at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego, offering fans a tour of the Whoniverse.

A grand exploration of time and space began in San Diego on March 15, 2025, as the U.S. premiere of the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction exhibit debuted at the Comic-Con Museum. Comic-Con Museum is also the first to include a never-before-seen section of the exhibition that features all 17 of the Doctor's costumes. Guests of all ages will travel through the Time Vortex Corridor to explore a variety of topics, from the space-time continuum and artificial intelligence to biological, environmental, and earth sciences, taking them on a journey from the furthest stars to the depths of the ocean. "We've brought one of the largest exhibits in the Museum's history to fans, members, and visitors, and we can't wait to connect Whovians and newcomers alike to the wondrous world of Doctor Who," said Comic-Con Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw. "While endlessly entertaining, it's also educational, and we hope to inspire a new generation of scientists, engineers, artists, and those who love the popular arts."

Doctor Who: A Tour of the Whoniverse

As is only fitting, attendees enter the exhibit through the TARDIS doors (a blue police box that serves as the Doctor's ship to travel through the universe), and make their way through eight zones, including the Monster Vault where they will come face to face with a selection of iconic characters. Attendees will hear from exhibition narrator Mark Gatiss, as well as a range of experts and scientists who provide insight into some of the scientific topics that feature in the hit series. This is also an opportunity for U.S. fans to see a wealth of props and costumes from the beloved TV show in person for the first time.

The exhibit is designed to welcome and intrigue longtime Whovians, and those just becoming acquainted with the Doctor. The world's longest-running science fiction show is on display in a way never seen before in the U.S., produced by leading design experts from Sarner International, under license from BBC Studios.

"Science has been part of Doctor Who's DNA since the first episode aired in 1963," said Steven Swaby, Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibit curator. "Connecting the threads that inspired Doctor Who's inception in the 1960s with new advances in modern-day science and technology, such as space exploration and global warming, the exhibit reflects how scientific research and understanding have changed throughout time and how this continues to inspire the show today."

Tickets are on sale at comic-con.org/museum or at the door, and include admission to the entire Museum. Comic-Con Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Closed on Wednesday. Admission (adults ages 18+) is $30; children (ages 6–12) are $12; seniors (65+), students (13–17), and military are $20. Children five years of age and younger are free.

