Donald Trump Should Be Impeached for Ruining the Wrestling Ratings

A lot of complaints have been leveled against former president Donald Trump, many of them quite serious. But none are more important than this one: the WWE Hall-of-Famer has been wreaking havoc on the pro wrestling TV ratings for months! The Chadster says: enough! It's time to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions once and for all.

First of all, you have to take into account that Trump's mishandling of the pandemic exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic in America, and that has led to a lack of crowds and touring, which has affected the wrestling ratings negatively for the past year. Add onto that, Trump was so polarizing that cable news coverage dominated the ratings for the months leading up to the election, and then cable news coverage of Trump's attempt to overthrow democracy dominated them afterward. And now, the impeachment trial for that attempt to overthrow democracy is once again siphoning ratings away from Raw, Impact, Dynamite, and Smackdown.

This week alone, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT on great shows. On Dynamite, they had a huge main event with Kenny Omega and KENTA teaming up to take on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer, not to big storyline developments for the Inner Circle and an appearance by Sting, amongst other stuff. NXT was the go-home show for NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. But both shows fell from last week's numbers, thanks to Trump's Impeachment trial dominating the night. AEW Dynamite came in 21st place with 741,000 viewers and a .29 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT came in 62nd place with 558,000 viewers and a .12 in 18-49. Impact suffered this week as well, dropping on Tuesday night to 153,000 with a .04 in 18-49.

Just as sure as The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, is currently texting with a handsome man named Gary who she claims is only her platonic friend, so sure is The Chadster in his conviction that we must take action now!

Donald Trump came from the pro wrestling business. He's a WWE Hall-of-Famer, for Pete's sake! Therefore, his assault on the television ratings, the foundation of a wrestling company's success, can only possibly be seen as an act of treason not unlike fomenting violence against the duly elected representatives of one's own country. And to that, The Chadster says, Donald Trump should be impeached again for messing up the ratings for pro wrestling this year, and the Senate must convict due to the very real danger that Trump will continue to cause low ratings for perfectly good wrestling shows in the future.