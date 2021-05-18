Dr. Death: Peacock Releases Official Trailer For Bloody Podcast Adapt

The insane true story turned hit podcast Dr. Death is given an official trailer for the series set to premiere this summer on NBCU's Peacock streaming service. The crimes of the sociopathic former surgeon, Christopher Duntsch who now sits in prison for life, alarmed doctors and patients when he was caught and convicted back in 2017 for maiming multiple patients and killing two during neurosurgeries he was in charge of. The surgeries took place at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. Joshua Jackson leads the cast as the infamous surgeon, alongside him are other big names such as Alec Baldwin Christian Slater, and Carrie Preston. The trailer navigates the confusion of other doctors and higher-ups who catch wind of the "surgeries gone wrong" and the probable dark truth behind it all.

The common thread in the trailer is the recognition of failure in the hospitals of checks and balances. Dr. Death examines a terrifying true story surrounded by a vulnerable and common setting for many individuals…being in a hospital bed awaiting any variety of surgeries. Here's a look at the trailer and series overview for Peacock's Dr. Death:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dr. Death | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUydwrPAY-M)

Based on Wondery's hit podcast, DR. DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Jackson appears to be taking the role with force and with charm. The intrigue and questions into how he avoided the law getting involved after many surgeries is a big part of what makes the trailer so fascinating and heart-pounding to watch.