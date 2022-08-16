Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Host, Judges for Amazon Series Unveiled

Amazon's Prime Video announced the host and judges for Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. The series will be hosted by actress, producer, and Emmy award-winner Tamera Mowry-Housley, with critically acclaimed pastry chef Clarice Lam and accomplished cake designer and pastry chef Joshua John Russell as judges. The series will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this winter.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge invites America's best bakers to step into the world of Dr. Seuss. From The Grinch to The Cat in the Hat, these bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, in each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories, and their towering creations will be judged by Lam and Russell based on taste, creativity, and storytelling.

Russell has made a name for himself by appearing on 15 episodes of Food Network Challenge (winning five) and all six episodes of Last Cake Standing, as well as local media and TV outlets. His work has been featured in books such as Decadent Details and magazines including Jezebel, Atlanta Weddings, Flavors, 944, Life and Style, and Grace Ormonde, as well as national ad campaigns. Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is produced by Amazon Studios, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Super Delicious. Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen, and Joanna Vernetti from Super Delicious serve as executive producers. President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Susan Brandt, is also an executive producer.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global children's entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-confidence, and the wonderful possibilities of a child's imagination through the works of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, California. Global endeavors include publishing, film, TV, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. For more information about Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit Seussville.com, or follow on Instagram.