Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular: Welcome to Your Next Annual Tradition

"What in my gay life is going on right now?" Latrice Royale on the RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, and I ask myself the same question every day, not just seasonally. Now, this may be a re-watch, but unlike fruitcake, this special just keeps getting better year after year. RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular may have only been a one-off promo from 2018, but I like it – and not just because it has Trixie Mattel in it. Now, before you read any further, there are major spoilers ahead, the special is on Hulu, and it's so positive and sweet, it'll give you cavities faster than holiday cookies.

Now that we've got that festive disclaimer out of the way, let's reminisce and kiki about that special. Despite it being less of a competition and more of a promotion for RuPaul's album Christmas Party, it's still good to see some stellar queens back in the werk room and stomping down that runway serving looks for days – 12 days of Christmas, that is.

Let's talk looks: the category is non-denominational Christmas realness and honey, all 8 of these queens came to slay. I think Eureka has been spending too much time with Trixie, because her look was a life-size version of Barbie's iconic 1996 "Happy Holidays" look. As for Trixie, she didn't seem miffed – she's an absolute snow angel!

Jasmine Masters went for a very interesting look ala Valentina and literally wrapped her head in a giant piece of fabric with a bow on top – yes, just like a present. I didn't get this, but because it is Christmas, the judges had nothing negative to say about anyone. Kim Chi went with a more literal interpretation of a present and literally stacked up presents…then wore them as a dress. And it's fabulous!

Of course, Drag Race's own Miss "get those chestnuts out of my face" herself, Latrice served sequin cape realness that was very reminiscent of a classic 1940s cocktail silhouette and I am obsessed about all of it. Speaking of obsessed, Mayhem Miller goes full-on Krampus and I am absolutely here for it. She brought it, boots the house down, mama.

Show favorite Shangela is back, back, back, back yet again and her frosty the snowman look is to melt for. It's seriously adorable, just like our final look of the night – Sonique. I absolutely love seeing her again – season 2 represent! Sonique rolls up as a sexy gingerbread woman and I don't know why, but it just works so well on so many levels that Drag Race has not seen before. And as it's Christmas and there can be no sad faces on Christmas, all the queens were winners – especially RuPaul, who promoted the holly out of the new Christmas album, thanks to the show. The regular season of Drag Race will return New Year's Day with all the season 13 queens in a special premiere.