Dragon Age: Absolution Hits Netflix This December: Teaser, Key Art

Dragon Age: Absolution is a new animated series based on Bioware's popular Fantasy role-playing games Dragon Age coming to Netflix in December. A teaser trailer was released during Geeked Week. It's no surprise that an animated series would come out before the next game since It's faster, easier, and even cheaper to produce than a massive AAA video game.

Produced in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in the in-game kingdom of Tevinter, where the mages rule, unlike the rest of Thedas where Mages are feared and kept in check under threat of death or magical lobotomy. In other words, in Tevinter, mages get to be evil dicks and get away with it. Dragon Age: Absolution will feature an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises. Mairghread Scott will serve as showrunner of the series, produced by Red Dog Culture House.

Judging from the teaser trailer, it looks like the main character might be an elf character possibly from the recent Dark Horse comics. No plot or story details have been announced yet, but the series will probably tie into the next Dragon Age game, which is said to be set in Tevinter, and won't be out until 2023 at the earliest. Don't be surprised if gets delayed. It's possible that characters from the Dark Horse comics and this series will show up in the game. Bioware likes to link its media to the main game.

The tone of Dragon Age was always intended to be a combination of D&D and George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, aka characters you like turn out to be morally compromised and might die tragically but heroically. Here's hoping the series will feature all the things we know and love from the games: snarky dialogue, character romances but still insisting on monogamous relationships, LGBTQ representation, at least one epic fight with a very large dragon, and the heroes' tendency to convey and talk at the end of every battle completely splattered with blood but pretending everything's perfectly normal.

Dragon Age: Absolution will premiere on Netflix in December.