Dragonball Z Gohan Production Cel On Auction At Heritage Auctions

The Dragonball franchise has always been a great source of entertainment. It's hard to find one series in the lore that tells as epic a story as Dragonball Z. From the showdown between Goku and Frieza all the way to the culminating battle against Kid Buu; this show was, put simply, the bomb (the Spirit Bomb? Okay, less levity, it's a serious show, we get it). It's so popular, even today, that Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, actually has put a rare production cel from the acclaimed series up for auction! You'd be hard-pressed to readily find as nice a slice of the show as this one, which depicts the half-Saiyan character Gohan as he is about to attain the status of Super Saiyan 2. Prospective bidders have until 10:50 AM Central Time (or 11:50 AM Eastern Time) on Saturday, June 26th, to place a bid on this iconic moment captured in a production cel.

According to the auction's listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

From the World Tournament Saga of the hit series Dragon Ball Z, this spectacular hand-painted original production cel features an iconic image of a teenage Gohan, as he's about to shock everyone with a very memorable transformation into Super Saiyan 2 for the supreme Kai Kibito! The piece appears in Episode 219 titled "Energy Drain" (timestamp 4:59) and is animated by Key animation supervisor Masahiro Shimanuki! This piece is presented on an eye-popping sunburst production background, possibly from the series, rendered in gouache on background board. In addition, the setup is accompanied by its matching original animation drawing (Douga) rendered in graphite and blue pencil on 10.5" x 9.5" animation paper.

If you wish to make a bid on this production cel and accompanying line drawing, remember that you have until Saturday, June 26th at 10:50 AM Central Time or 11:50 AM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction listing by clicking here. Good luck!