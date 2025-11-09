Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Miranda Alize, Nixon Newell, wrestling

Drama Alert: Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize Walk Out Of AEW Collision

El Presidente reports on Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize allegedly walking out of AEW Collision rather than lose to TayJay. Drama, comrades! Details inside!

Article Summary Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize reportedly walk out of AEW Collision, refusing to lose to the mighty TayJay, comrades!

AEW replaces the rebellious duo with Hyan and Maya World; management praises those who answer the revolutionary call!

Backstage drama rivals in-ring action as rumors, tweets, and potential CIA meddling swirl around the walkout!

No contracts signed, reputations at stake; the lucha libre soap opera unfolds, proving what happens outside the ring can be as entertaining as what happens inside!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private viewing box at the Havana Palace of Revolutionary Wrestling Excellence, where I am nursing a mojito and contemplating the eternal question: when should a wrestler refuse to do the job? Ah yes, comrades, last night's AEW Collision taping has given us the kind of backstage drama that makes El Presidente's heart sing with joy! According to the reporting from our comrade Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Nixon Newell (formerly known as Tegan Nox in her WWE days) and her girlfriend/tag team partner Miranda Alize allegedly walked out of the arena rather than lose to the established team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo in what was described as a short match.

This reminds me of the time I was having drinks with Fidel Castro, may he rest in peace, and he told me about refusing to lose a domino game to Che Guevara because he felt he hadn't been given enough time to showcase his domino skills. "El Presidente," he said to me, "sometimes a revolutionary must stand up for proper domino positioning, even if it costs him the match!" Of course, the CIA later tried to claim this disagreement led to a complete governmental restructuring, but that is neither here nor there. What's important are the juicy details of this ugly and developing situation that proves that the backstage drama in the wrestling business is often more compelling than what happens between the ropes!

According to Johnson's report at PWInsider, Newell and Alize were scheduled to put over TayJay (that's the team name for longtime AEW stars Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in their second appearance for the promotion. However, the duo reportedly balked at the booking because they had already lost in their official debut just last week. They left the taping approximately one hour before bell time and were replaced by Hyan and Maya World, who reportedly gained points internally with AEW management for their willingness to step up.

In a follow-up report, Johnson clarified that the match was planned to be short and designed to make Melo and Jay look strong. When Newell and Alize requested more time, presumably to make the bout more competitive, they were told the show's plans were already locked in place. At that point, the pair decided to turn down the creative and leave.

Now here is where it gets interesting, my friends. Newell took to Twitter to post: "Not everything you read is true. Remember that." Meanwhile, Alize posted that they have "SOOOOOOOO much to say," though when they will actually say it remains unclear. This reminds me of the time the CIA accused me of refusing to lose an arm-wrestling competition to the President of Nicaragua, when in reality, I simply had to leave early because my solid gold toilet was being installed and I needed to supervise the workers. Context matters, comrades!

Comrades, your El Presidente has learned from decades of diplomatic negotiations (and several close calls with assassination attempts) that there are always two sides to every story, and sometimes a third side that involves the CIA trying to make everyone look bad. From AEW's perspective, it is entirely reasonable to expect unsigned talent to lose matches. In fact, this has been the tradition in professional wrestling since the days when our great-grandfathers were watching masked luchadores in Mexico City! It is how wrestlers "pay their dues," as they say in the business.

Look at some of AEW's current stars, comrades! TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher? He lost plenty when he first arrived. The legendary Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada? Even he had to prove himself. The beloved babyface Harley Cameron? She lost so many matches, it became part of her character and storyline, endearing her to the fans and making her the popular star she is today. This is simply the way of things in professional wrestling, much like how one must first control the means of production before implementing true socialism.

TayJay are an established team in AEW, comrades. They have paid their dues, they have won matches, they have built credibility. It makes perfect sense that they would go over two wrestlers making only their second appearance, especially when those wrestlers are not yet under contract.

Furthermore, Tony Khan has good reason to be cautious about signing wrestlers who are unwilling to lose, comrades. AEW has had issues in the past with former WWE stars who believed their previous employment made them more important than the homegrown AEW talent. While there is absolutely NO indication that Newell and Alize felt this way, you can understand why management might want to see wrestlers demonstrate their willingness to be team players before offering them contracts.

On the other hand, comrades, let us walk in their shoes for a moment. Nixon Newell was released by WWE in November 2024 and has spoken publicly about having trouble getting booked, describing the situation as "like a nightmare." Can you imagine the pressure, comrades? It is like when El Presidente was trying to book a speaking engagement at the United Nations but kept getting turned down because of some nonsense about "war crimes" and the "international criminal court." Frustrating!

If you are a wrestler trying to rebuild your career after a major release, and you are not getting many bookings, perhaps you feel that losing twice in a row in your first two appearances might damage your credibility and make it even harder to get future work. Perhaps you feel that a more competitive match would better showcase your skills and make you more attractive to potential employers.

According to Johnson's follow-up reporting, they asked for more time to make the match more competitive, not to win. This is an important distinction, comrades! They were not demanding victory – merely the opportunity to look good in defeat. This reminds me of the time I asked the International Olympic Committee if I could have fifteen minutes instead of five to present my case for why synchronized dictating should be an Olympic sport. They said no, and I may have walked out of that meeting too, so I understand the frustration!

We must also consider, comrades, that the tradition of "paying dues" by losing repeatedly is perhaps an outdated concept in the modern wrestling landscape. In today's world of social media and instant communication, every match is seen by thousands or millions of people via television broadcast, social media posts, and dirt sheet recaps. A wrestler's credibility can be damaged quickly if they are perceived as a "jobber" before they ever get a chance to establish themselves.

This is especially true for wrestlers coming from WWE, where they may have been presented as stars, only to find themselves expected to start from the bottom in a new company. It is a difficult transition, comrades, like that time when CIA meddling caused my opponent to receive 3.4% of the vote in an election, breaking my usual 100% perfect streak and forcing me to be more humble in my victory speech. Thankfully, the people quickly forgot and my opponent was never heard from again (funny how those things happen).

Comrades, while Newell and Alize's side of the story has yet to be fully told, we must give tremendous credit to Hyan and Maya World for stepping up on short notice! This is the kind of professionalism that makes the wrestling business work, my friends. When someone walks out, someone else must be ready to walk in, a truth that resonates in both the world of pro wrestling and my last five coup attempts.

It reminds me of the time my Minister of Propaganda refused to attend a state dinner because he felt the seating arrangement didn't properly reflect his status, so my Deputy Minister of Propaganda stepped in and gave such a rousing speech about my greatness that I promoted him on the spot! The former Minister of Propaganda is now the Minister of Sewage Treatment, which is still an important position, comrades, just… different.

Now, the big question is: what happens next? Newell and Alize were not under contract with AEW, so there is nothing binding them to the company. They are free to take bookings elsewhere and rebuild their careers however they see fit. However, this incident will likely follow them, comrades. Wrestling is a small world, and bookers talk to each other. A reputation for being "difficult" can be career suicide, even if that reputation is unfair or based on incomplete information.

If there is more to this story – if there were extenuating circumstances, if there was miscommunication, if the reports are inaccurate – then they need to tell their side soon. The wrestling media machine moves quickly, and narratives solidify fast. It is like when the CIA spreads propaganda about your regime – you must counter it immediately, or people start believing you actually did establish that network of underground torture facilities!

Alize's tweet promising they have "SOOOOOOOO much to say" suggests that their version of events may differ significantly from what has been reported. El Presidente eagerly awaits this statement, comrades! I have my popcorn ready, my secret police have been given the night off, and I am prepared for whatever truth bombs may be dropped.

In conclusion, comrades, this is a messy situation with valid perspectives on both sides. El Presidente refuses to rush to judgment without hearing all the facts. Professional wrestling is a business built on carnies, showmen, and people who are very good at manipulating narratives. What seems obvious on the surface may have layers of complexity underneath, like an onion, or like the network of shell companies I use to hide my wealth from international sanctions.

Whatever the truth may be, comrades, we have been treated to the kind of backstage drama that makes professional wrestling so entertaining even when the wrestling itself isn't happening! It is the beautiful chaos of carnies and workers, of management and talent, of egos and economics all colliding in a glorious mess that El Presidente finds absolutely delightful!

I eagerly await the full story from Newell and Alize, comrades. Until then, I shall withhold final judgment, practice the diplomatic neutrality that has served me so well in my dealings with other world leaders, and continue to enjoy the drama from my safe bunker… er, I mean, luxury palace.

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva la revolución! And remember, comrades – in wrestling as in politics, it's not whether you win or lose, it's how you handle the booking! Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that sometimes the most entertaining matches are the ones that never happen!

