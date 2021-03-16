Drew McIntyre to Challenge Bobby Lashley for Title at WrestleMania

The WWE Championship match is set for WrestleMania. At the beginning of WWE Raw tonight, WWE announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. The announcement kicked off a segment at the start of Raw in which Lashley attacked McIntyre before McIntyre's match against The Miz. But in a twist, McIntyre's former friend turned jealous enemy Sheamus assaulted Lashley. Apparently, Sheamus wants to prove he's better than McIntyre by beating Lashley at Fastlane, or something. It's all kind of confusing.

Maybe this press release from WWE.com will help clarify things:

The Era of the All Mighty has begun, but one Superstar is out to transform the intense titleholder's time into a footnote in his own WWE Title legacy. At WrestleMania, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will go head-to-head with fellow force of nature and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. At WWE Elimination Chamber, McIntyre survived five elite Raw Superstars and the career-altering structure to continue his dominant reign as WWE Champion. His celebration was cut short, however, when Lashley suddenly unleashed a fierce post-match beatdown and paved the way for The Miz to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract and steal the gold away. Eight days later, The All Mighty conquered the A-Lister in dominant fashion and captured the WWE Title for himself to signal the start of The All Mighty Era. Nevertheless, the reign isn't without opposition, as McIntyre immediately set his sights on Lashley with the purpose of reclaiming his gold and becoming a three-time WWE Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Don't miss when the top two Superstars of the squared circle battle it out for glory at The Showcase of the Immortals, steaming live as part of a two night event, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on April 10 and 11 on Peacock.

To prove he means business, McIntyre beat the ever-loving crap out The Miz on Raw, making the former champion tap out to Lashley's Hurt Lock submission. One thing for sure is these two big meatheads should deliver a very physical match at WrestleMania.