Dropout Announces New Board Game Series Parlor Room

Dropout has taken on playing board games and card games their own way, as Becca Scott hosts Parlor Room, starting in mid-April

Dropout announced a brand-new comedy series on the way today, as they have created a new board game series called Parlor Room. Hosted by Becca Scott, the show brings together different groups of comedians, both familiar to subscribers and those joining in for some one-off fun as they play a variety of board and card games for our entertainment. Maybe even enticing you to go check out some of these games on your own. We have more info, photos, and the trailer here as the first ten-episode season will premiere on Friday, April 18, with new episodes dropping every other Friday.

Parlor Room

Parlor Room will invite a comedian to bring a board/card game of their choosing along with some of their friends for a wild, hilarious game night. In this series, host Becca Scott is joined by recurring Dropout talent and new faces as they have the ultimate game night. The rules are simple, bring your friends, bring your a-game and bring it on! Viewers can expect to see Balderdash, Blood on the Clocktower, Farkle, Cosmic Encounter and Taboo as some of the many games throughout the series. Guests this season include Monét X-Change, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Vic Michaelis, Aabria Iyengar, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jordan Myrick, Chris Grace, Ally Beardsley, Kimia Behpoornia, Lou Wilson, Jacob Wysocki and Rekha Shankar, among many others.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

