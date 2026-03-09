Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Becca Scott, Parlor Room

Dropout Confirms Parlor Room Season 2 Arrives Next Week

Droput is bringing back its tabletop comedy series Parlor Room, as the Becca Scott hosted show returns to the platform next Thursday.

Article Summary Parlor Room Season 2 premieres March 19 on Dropout with hilarious game nights hosted by Becca Scott.

This season features thirteen episodes with fresh board and card games every other Thursday.

Expect even more chaos, snacks, and comedy as Dropout favorites and special guests return to the table.

Dropout continues its streak of original unscripted comedy perfect for board game and improv fans.

Dropout announced this past week that they are bringing back another one of their iconic new series from last year, as Parlor Room is getting a second season. Hosted by Becca Scott, the show will bring back many of Dropout's favorite performers, as well as special guests, for a 13-episode run of playing board games and card games while snacking among friends. With the promise that this season is even more unhinged than the last one. Enjoy the trailer, images, and info here as the season kicks off on March 19, with new episodes every two weeks.

Parlor Room – Season 2

Parlor Room is hosted by Becca Scott and invites comedians to bring a board/card game of their choosing, along with some of their friends, for a wild, hilarious game night. The thirteen-episode season is set to premiere on Thursday, March 19th, with episodes dropping every other Thursday. Guests this season include Sam Reich, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Vic Michaelis, Kimia Behpoornia, Oscar Montoya, Jacob Wysocki, Demi Adejuyigbe, Zac Oyama, Ally Beardsley, Rekha Shankar, Erika Ishii, Gianmarco Soresi, Ross Bryant, Raphael Chestang, Angela Giarratana, Patrick McDonald, Jacquis Neal, SungWon Cho, and Lily Du, among many others.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

