Drops of God: Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Manga Wine Series Adapt Apple TV+ released the trailer for Drops of God, the streaming series adaptation of the influential manga about wine from Kodansha.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the new multilingual French-Japanese drama Drops of God. Filmed in French, Japanese, and English, "Drops of God" stars Fleur Geffrier ("Das Boat," "Elle") and Tomohisa Yamashita ("The Head," "Tokyo Vice," "Alice in Borderland") and is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. The new eight-episode series from Legendary Entertainment, adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, will premiere on Friday, April 21, 2023, with two episodes followed by one episode weekly every Friday through June 2, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The original manga was hugely influential in the world of wine, where the real-life wines featured in the comics became bestsellers. By the time you finish reading the manga series, you will know everything about wine, its history, the regions, how it's made, and its difference in flavours.

Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, the creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in enology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo, and Léger's will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection – the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty-handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

Drops of God is written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran ("Marianne," "Parallel"), executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann ("Borgia," "Trapped"), and directed by Oded Ruskin ("No Man's Land," "Absentia"), the series is also produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment. The series is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan. Drops of God is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi (nom-de-plume of an influential brother-and-sister team in the manga world), with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha.