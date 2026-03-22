Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: DTF St. Louis

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Clark & Carol Have a Secret

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO's DTF St. Louis, S01E04: "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company."

Things are getting much more twisted as we head into tonight's episode of HBO and series creator Steven Conrad's (Patriot) Jason Bateman (Ozark), David Harbour (Stranger Things 5), and Linda Cardellini (Crystal Lake)-starring DTF St. Louis. Let's be honest: taking an insurance policy out on someone without them knowing it is never a good thing when that person ends up dead. But it seems that Clark (Bateman) has some more immediate issues to deal with after Plumb (Joy Sunday) and Homer (Richard Jenkins) present him with a piece of evidence that has him lawyering up. Could it be the key to a security box with the life insurance policy? That brings us to the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S01E04: "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company."

DTF St. Louis E04: "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company"

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Episode 4: "Missouri Mutual Life & Health Insurance Company" – As Clark ramps up his support of Floyd's physical and financial wellness, Carol makes her lover swear to secrecy under the guise of continued friendship. Later, Plumb and Homer examine where things stand with the case. Written and directed by Steven Conrad.

The limited series focuses on a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-aged malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead. If that isn't enough of a premise to get you to tune in, we're not sure what to tell you at this point. And if the casting of Bateman and Harbour wasn't enough to seal the deal, the limited series also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard, and Chris Perfetti. Impressive, right?

HBO's DTF St. Louis is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad. Executive producers include Steven Conrad, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman's Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.

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