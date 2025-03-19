Dying for Sex: FX Previews Michelle Williams' Upcoming Dramedy Series

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate star in the new FX comedy-drama Dying for Sex. inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on the hit Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer. Kochan went on to write a memoir based on the Dying for Sex podcast. At the heart of the story is the friendship between Molly and Nikki, as embodied by Williams and Slate. Kochan passed away in 2019 at the age of 45 after completing her memoir.

Dying for Sex: Because Somebody Needed To Address The Topic

After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end. Molly juggles dozens of online suitors and brings kinks and fetishes into the real world, all while dealing with the ups and downs of her cancer treatment. Also joining the cast are Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek. Guess which of these are the ones who help Molly with her quest for sexual pleasure? Here's a hint: it's not Sissy Spacek. Looks like Spacek plays Molly's mother.

Dying for Sex is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether, who also serve as executive producers along with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy and Leslye Headland. Dying for Sex is produced by 20th Television.

All eight episodes of Dying for Sex will premiere on Hulu on April 22nd.