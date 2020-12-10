Dynamite Recap: Kenny Omega Speaks; The Inner Circle Perserveres

With the ending of last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special, AEW kicked off a crossover with Impact Wrestling, expanding the battlefield of the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars to Tuesday Nights as well and giving Impact a major boost in viewership. Tonight's episode of Dynamite promises new champion Kenny Omega, NBA star Shaq, and wrestling legend Sting, amongst a bunch of planned matches. WWE NXT ran its Takeover WarGames PPV on Sunday and has the fallout of that booked for tonight's show, along with the return of NXT Champion Finn Balor. I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel. For the low price of just four of your clicks, I will provide a detailed account of the important stuff to happen throughout four hours of wrestling Wednesday night.

AEW Dynamite Recap for December 9th, 2020 Part 2

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle come to the ring to kick off hour two of Dynamite. Jericho says he gave the Inner Circle seven days last week to decide to either work together or disband forever. He opens up the floor for greivances. MJF takes the mic. He says he loves everyone in the Inner Circle, but he feels like maybe he's the problem. He sees what people are writing on social media, that people think MJF wants to break up or take over the Inner Circle. But MJF insists he wanted to join the group to be a part of the greatest faction in pro wrestling and create true bonds of friendship. That's why MJF was so shocked that Sammy was gonna betray Jericho last week.

Jericho interrupts. He says he and everyone else watched Dynamite last week and we saw what really happened, that MJF was the one about to throw in the towel. MJF said it was a misunderstanding. He had sweat on his brow and was trying to wipe it. Ortiz takes the mic. He recognizes that while they aren't good people, MJF and Wardlow are assets to the group, He tells Sammy to shake MJF's hand and be the better man. Sammy agrees. He says he trusts Chris Jericho. But if MJF tries one more thing, Sammy will quit. Jericho says okay and tells Sammy to shake MJF's hand. They shake.

Jericho says everything is cool now, but Jake Hager interrupts. He wants to know why Wardlow has been staring at him, Warlow says it's been Hager staring at him, not the other way around. Jericho suggests they agree to stop staring at each other. Each man claims they can stop right now if they want to. Jericho says they're in agreement to not break up the Inner Circle. They all stick their middle fingers in a circle for the pledge.

FTR cut a promo backstage about getting back on track and getting back the AEW Tag Team Championships. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade come to the ring (with Allie). Dynamite takes a commercial break and then the Lucha Bros and Lance Archer come out (with Jake the Snake). A massive brawl breaks out and Pentagon gets slammed through a table before the match even starts. The match is chaotic and just a little botchy. Rey Fenix gets his ass kicked first. "Big bulls gettin' after it," Jim Ross says as Lance Archer faces The Butcher. "Two big bulls," agrees Tony Schiavone. Chaos ensues. Dynamite takes a commercial break. After the break, Rey Fenix is fired up and trying to kill himself with a dive outside the ring where he lands on his head. Butcher and Blade hit an assisted neckbreaker on him for the pin. Archer attacks and beats up the whole team by himself after the match. He goes for the Blackout on The Blade but The Butcher saves his buddy.

Nyla Rose assaults Red Velvet backstage. Jade Cargill is with her and Vicki Guerrero, so they're a team now. Abadon comes to the ring. Tesha Price jumps in the ring for this match. Abadon absolutely demolishes her. She continues to attack after the match too. Hikaru Shida comes out, armed with a kendo stick, and whacks Abadon in the head with it. She helps Price up, but before they get out of the ring, Abadon does the Undertaker situp. Shida and Price escape.

Chris Jericho talks to Dasha backstage. Jericho touts the unity in the Inner Circle and says to show it they'll join MJF and Wardlow at ringside for MJF's match with Orange Cassidy tonight and make sure MJF wins. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Kenny Omega arrives via helicopter to the parking lot outside Dynamite. Don Callis also emerges from the chopper. Kenny blows off Alex Marvez as he tries to get an interview. Callis: "You can watch it in the ring with the rest of the world, Marvez." Omega and Callis come to the ring. Kenny is dressed like and acting like such a douchebag. Tony Schiavone is there. He expresses his disgust about what happened on Dynamite last week.

Callis mocks him. He says the fans are also upset. Tony Khan is upset because he feels like he got screwed by Callis. "Welcome to the wrestling business, kid." Callis talks about Kenny showing up on AXS TV last night. He gives a short version of the history with Omega he gave on Impact last night about how they've been planning this forever and how they orchestrated the Omega vs. Jerico match in NJPW that led to the formation of AEW, so they created AEW and everyone should thank them.

Omega takes the mic and talks about how he's been playing everyone perfectly and how perfect their performance was last week. Kenny says it was like fine art. And all the stupid fans fell for it. Most importantly Moxley fell for it. And Kenny says the surprises are just getting started. Callis says his "Kenny Omega makes history" thing and then Kenny does his goodnight routine, obnoxiously.

I think they nailed it.

News for the rest of the month: Dynamite's Holiday Bash will air at 10PM following NBA on December 23rd. Then December 30 and January 6th will be special episodes of Dynamite called New Year's Smash and the second night will feature an appearance by Snoop Dogg, which seems like a big deal if only because Snoop has always been so involved with WWE. I'll bet Vince is pissed. Will Sasha drop the title at TLC?

Time for the main event. Inner Circle already had an entrance tonight so they're at ringside. Orange Cassidy comes out with Best Friends. They're very outnumbered. They have a match. MJF cheats his ass off. Some of the babyface wrestlers from the crowd have jumped the barrier to stand against the Inner Circle and even the odds. Cassidy reverses the bit where MJF tries to give him a bat and pretend Cassidy hit him with it because Cassidy has his hands in his pockets. Just as Cassidy looks like he has a shot at winning, a big brawl breaks out in and around the ring. In the chaos, Miro runs out and levels Cassidy. After the ref clears the ring, MJF pins him, retaining the Dynamite Diamond ring for another year.

Best Friends attack Miro and Sabian after the match. Miro goes nuts and beats the crap out of some local jobbers dressed like production crew. "My god these men have families and it's Christmas," says Tony Schiavone. "He threw that man off the stage. I hope that man's family isn't watching." Awesome. Dynamite goes off the air with Miro looking like a real threat and JR shilling for Ready Player One on TNT next.

Good episode that delivered on the promised fallout from Winter is Coming, nailed the Kenny Omega heel promo segment, and set up an exciting month ahead.

