EastEnders Star & British Acting Legend June Brown Passes Away, Age 95

EastEnders veteran and British acting legend June Brown has passed away at the age of 95. She was best known for playing Dot Cotton in the BBC soap since 1985. Dorothy "Dot" Branning nee Cotton was one of the longest-running characters on a television show, appearing on the BBC flagship soap from 1985 to 1993, then returning from 1997 to 2020 before leaving the show permanently, reportedly due to Brown's declining health.

Dot Cotton was the chainsmoking, hypochondriac, deeply religious, and maternal heart of Eastenders who had her share of tragedies – well, every character on a soap opera does, especially on this one. An inveterate gossip and semi-comic character with a heart of gold, Dot ran the launderette in Albert Square was often used to explore social issues like cancer, euthanasia, immigration, and homophobia. Brown has won awards for her portrayal of the character on the show. Her failing eyesight was written into the in her last years before Dot left Albert Square to live with her grandson and great-grandson in Ireland. In real life, Brown was quite grand in personality, very different from the jitteriness of Dot. She had been awarded an OBE and MBE by the Queen.

The EastEnders production office paid tribute to the Albert Square legend, with a statement saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night.

"There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit, and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders' finest moments."

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June's family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June's memory.

"Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

Brown's family also issued a statement, saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

"We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

EastEnders is streamed on Britbox in the US.