Echo 3: Luke Evans Set to Star in Apple TV+ Action Thriller Series

Luke Evans will star in Echo 3, a new action-thriller drama series for Apple TV, from Mark Boal, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Hurt Locker, Apple Studios, and Keshet Studios. The series is set in South America where Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist and the emotional center of her American family, goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother and her husband, two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts, set out to find her and find themselves drawn into a secret war. Evans will play the role of Bambi, Amber's brother. The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the novel of the same title by Amir Gutfreund. Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal will be showrunner alongside co-showrunner and Jason Horwitch. The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir of Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman of Keshet International and Karni Ziv of Keshet Broadcasting. Boal is the screenwriter of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Keshet originally produced Prisoners of War aka Hatufim, the original Israeli series that was adapted into Showtime's hit spy series Homeland.

Echo 3 is the second straight-to-series order from Apple and one of Keshet International's production arms, after Suspicion, Keshet Productions' new drama starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman's award-winning Israeli series False Flag for Keshet Broadcasting.

Echo 3 joins Apple's growing slate of sweeping international Apple Originals that include Masters of the Air, a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; Slow Horses, a darkly comic British spy thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; Shantaram, based on Gregory David Robert's best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; and Pachinko, a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.