Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley "I Quit" Match Set for AEW Full Gear

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, AEW made the main event for the upcoming Full Gear PPV official. Jon Moxley will defend his AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston. The match seemingly spins out of an impromptu feud spinning out of a match made to replace a six-man tag that was canceled a few weeks back due to positive COVID-19 tests. Eddie Kingston faced Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite and lost, passing out in a bulldog choke from Moxley.

Then, last week on Dynamite, the show went off the air with Kingston and his crew beating down Moxley while Kingston cut a promo about Moxley selling out, leaving behind his friends from the hardcore wrestling scene to work for WWE. This week on Dynamite, we got to see some of what Kingston said after the show went off the air, and then commentary announced that Kingston will officially face Moxley again for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November in an I Quit Match.

After the announcement, Moxley cut a promo responding to Kingston. From our AEW Dynamite report, here's what happened:

Moxley says nobody was happier than him when Kingston signed a contract with AEW. He calls Kingston a true friend who he loved. But Moxley doesn't know this Eddie Kingston. He's miserable, whiny, and thinks the world owes him something. Moxley says he won't apologize for working hard to give his family a better life. He says he always had Kingston's back. He addresses Kingston's claims that he didn't tap out by saying Kingston was "blowing snot bubbles" and passed out. Moxley says at Full Gear he'll beat and torture Kingston until either he gets his friend back or he ends Kingston. He says Kingston will have no one to blame but himself.

That wasn't all, though. Later in the night, Kingston cut another promo on Moxley.

Eddie Kingston cuts a promo. He says he wants to talk about his crew before he gets to Moxley because, unlike Moxley, he doesn't forget his people. Kingston says Rey Fenix or Pentagon will win the World Title Eliminator Tournament and become the number one contender. He says that The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny are gonna win the four-way tonight to get a shot at FTR. They'll beat FTR and FTR will call Vince McMahon and beg for their jobs back. Turning back to Moxley, Kingston says what Moxley said about him changing and becoming bitter was true. Kingston says he had to do it. He hates who he became, but he had to become this. The ends justify the means. When Kingston wasn't playing the game, when he wasn't a snake, he got nothing. But now he's getting an AEW World Championship match. Kingston says he's never quit anything in his life. Moxley will have to go to a really deep, dark place, and Kingston lives in that place.

AEW Full Gear takes place in Jacksonville on November 7th at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It can be purchased on PPV, B/R Live, or Fite.