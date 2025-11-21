Elsbeth, Primal, The Boys/Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 21st, 2025:

CIA: Necar Zadegan Joins CBS's Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss-Starrer

Hannibal: Bryan Fuller Offers Season 4, "Silence of the Lambs" Updates

American Horror Story Return "Would Be Mind-Blowing": Taissa Farmiga

The Hunting Party: Nash-Betts, McCormack Set as Season 2 Guest Stars

The Boys: Vought Rising Star Jensen Ackles Has Soldier Boy Nostalgia

South Park: Patton Oswalt on Why Trump Hasn't Reacted to Parker, Stone

AEW Dynamite and Collision Set Stage for Full Gear PPV

Smiling Friends S03E06 "Shmaloogles": Charlie's Sitting This One Out

Poker Face: HBO Has Had "Conversations" About Lyonne/Johnson Reboot

Stranger Things 5: Eleven's in Sarah Connor/Terminator Training Mode

The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed for France; White "Just Starting"

Daredevil: Born Again: Bernthal's Punisher Will Be MIA for Season 2

Lanterns: Green Lantern Series Eyeing Late Summer 2026 HBO Debut

HBO Renews House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Premiere Set for January 11th

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Announces Filming Wrap

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Teaser Welcomes Colletti's King Wapol

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Hits Disney+ in December

Ponies: Emilia Clarke '80s Spy Drama Gets Peacock First-Look Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E06 Preview; Big Season 2 Update

Ghosts: Our Updated S05E06: "Planes, Shanes and Automobiles" Preview

Elsbeth: Our Updated S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns" Preview & More

