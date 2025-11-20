Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stargate Returns, Reacher, Bridgerton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, Buffy, Jared Padalecki, Sarah Sherman, Bridgerton, Stargate, Reacher, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Stargate returns as Amazon orders a new series from Martin Gero, with Devlin and Emmerich as EPs

Fresh updates on Reacher, Bridgerton, Buffy, and The Walking Dead: Dead City, and more

CMA Awards, Doctor Who, Ghosts, Harry Potter, and more highlighted in today's top TV headlines

Catch the latest news, reviews, and interviews spanning all your favorite shows and upcoming releases every day in Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Buffy, Jared Padalecki, Sarah Sherman, Matlock, Tracker, Ghosts, Bridgerton, Stargate, Ricky Gervais, One Piece, Harry Potter, Reacher, Wonder Man, CMA Awards, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 20th, 2025:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Grover Gets Season 2 Teaser Spotlight

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Cohan, Morgan Check In From Filming

Buffy: Zhao on Being a "Deep, Deep, Loyal Fan"; Series Finale Impact

Grim: "Wednesday" Creators, Nelson Developing Boom! Studios Adapt

Jared Padalecki Posts Reaction to Good News About CBS Medical Drama

Sarah Sherman/Sarah Squirm Goes "Live + In the Flesh" Next Month

Matlock Season 2 Preview: Here's a Look at What's Ahead For December

AEW Dynamite and Collision Preview: 3-Hour Special Before Full Gear

Tracker: Colter Gets Himself Into Some "Good Trouble" (S03E09 Preview)

Ghosts Season 5: "It's a Wonderful Christmas Carol" Images, Overviews

Everybody Loves Raymond: CBS Previews 30th Anniversary Reunion Special

Bridgerton Season 4 Mini-Teaser Spotlights Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek

Stargate: Amazon Orders Series from Martin Gero; EPs Devlin, Emmerich

Ricky Gervais Stand-Up Special "Mortality" Hits Netflix on Dec. 30th

WWE Launches Undertaker YouTube Channel as New Podcast Home

Can You Keep a Secret? BBC Previews Dawn French, Mandip Gill Comedy

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Returns with New Eps Next Month

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Introduces Daniel Lasker's Mr. 9

Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe on Why He Reached Out to Series Actor

Reacher Author Explains Why Alan Ritchson "Was the Guy" to Play Jack

Wonder Man "A Bit Tongue-in-Cheek, A Bit Self-Aware": Abdul-Mateen II

One Piece, Twisted Metal, It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

CMA Awards Viewing Guide: Nominees, Performers, Music Tracks & More

Line of Duty Series 7 Order Sees Compston, McClure & Dunbar Returning

Black Doves Season 2 is More Brit Star-Studded (and Neve Campbell)

Doctor Who: Bonnie Langford on Chibnall, Davies Doing Right by Mel

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!