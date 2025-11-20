Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, young jedi adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Hits Disney+ in December

At last, the third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ on December 8th, 2025, for all your cute lil' Jedi needs.

Article Summary Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 launches on Disney+ and Disney Junior December 8, 2025.

This season follows Jedi Younglings in the High Republic era as they train, explore, and help those in need.

New characters debut, including mischievous droidsmith Rek Minuu, shop owner Dotti, and three new droids.

All episodes drop at once on Disney+, with daily episodes released on Disney Junior starting December 8.

At last, the third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior, so you and/or your kids can enjoy the cute lil' adventures of cute lil' Jedi, long before they eventually get massacred by Anakin Skywalker. What, too soon?

All episodes of the third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Lucasfilm's original animated series, will debut December 8 on Disney+, and one episode will premiere daily beginning December 8th on Disney Jr. Set during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi Younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs, as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and help citizens and creatures in need.

The trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the Younglings' upcoming adventures. This season, they'll face off against Rek Minuu, a mischievous master droidsmith, and befriend Dotti, a beloved local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills, and a trio of new droid companions: Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

Season 3 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Ja'Siah Young as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Cyrus Vuundir/Taborr, Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. Season 3 introduces Rek Minuu, voiced by Mason Wertheimer, and Dotti, voiced by April Winchell. Jamaal Avery Jr, who voiced Kai Brightstar in Season 1, voices Padawan Kai in the series' epilogue.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 is executive-produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is the showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour is the supervising director and executive producer. The series is composed by Matthew Margeson. Production Services by Icon Creative Studio.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 premieres on December 8th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!