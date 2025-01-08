Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth S02E09: "Unalive and Well" Preview: Eric McCormack Guest Stars

Eric McCormack stars in CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S02E09: "Unalive and Well" - here's a look!

After a jaw-dropping midseason cliffhanger involving the Van Ness case, CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth has been taking its much-deserved holiday nap. But the hit series returns on Thursday, January 30th, with S02E09: "Unalive and Well," with Elsbeth (Preston) facing off with charismatic holistic wellness center Tom Murphey (guest star Eric McCormack). To help set the mood, we have an official overview to pass along, as well as an image gallery – here's a look!

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9: "Unalive and Well" Preview

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9: "Unalive and Well" – When a young man is found dead in his car, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visits the holistic wellness center he'd just left and begins to suspect its charismatic founder (Eric McCormack). Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Nancy Hower, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

