Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 4 "Elsbeth's Eleven" Sneak Peeks Released & More

Along with some sneak peeks at CBS's Elsbeth Season 2 E04 "Elsbeth's Eleven," we also have a look ahead at what else the season has to offer.

We were about to welcome you back, but this is actually the first edition of our Season 2 preview for CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. While we continue to get things up and running, we have a ton of previews for S02E04: "Elsbeth's Eleven," where a jewelry store death leads to a one-on-one between Elsbeth and Vanessa Williams' chic VIP customer. But that's not all, because we're also previewing S02E05: "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" (overview and images) and S02E06: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" (overview and image).

Elsbeth Season 2 Episodes 4, 5 & 6 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 4: "Elsbeth's Eleven" – While investigating the death of an employee at New York's most exclusive jewelry store, Elsbeth and the team uncover plans for a gala heist orchestrated by a chic VIP customer (Vanessa Williams). Written by Zoe Marshall and directed by Mary Lou Belli, here's a preview of the episode:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 5: "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" – Elsbeth investigates the death of a devious kitchen staffer after he causes havoc in New York's hottest restaurant and enrages one of America's most revered chefs (Pamela Adlon). Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Ron Underwood, here's a preview of the episode:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 6: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

