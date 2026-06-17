Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: Pokémon Champions, the pokemon company

Pokémon Champions Is Officially Available For Mobile Devices

Pokémon Champions has officially made its way to mobile devices, as iOS and Android players can download and play the game for free.

The Pokémon Company has officially launched Pokémon Champions for mobile, giving Android and iOS players a chance to play the game. The game is available to download at no cost on mobile devices, playing just like the Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 versions. What's more, from today until September 2, players in both the mobile device and console versions can receive Raichu plus Raichunite X and Raichunite Y stones; all you have to do is check your in-game mailbox. From there, players will be able to Mega Evolve Raichu into Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y using these stones.

Prepare For the Synergy That Is Pokémon Champions Through Multiple Titles

Pokémon Champions is a free-to-play game focused on building a team of Pokémon and engaging in online battles against other players. These battles use familiar mechanics from previous Pokémon RPG series games, such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves, enabling the rich and varied battle strategies that Trainers may already be familiar with. Players also have the option to purchase the Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle for 50 more Pokémon in their storage box, the "Battle! (Trainer Battle)" song from Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, 30 Teammate Tickets and 50 Training Tickets. Additionally, a Premium Battle Pass and Membership will also be available for purchase in the game.

Pokémon Battles – Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages, and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely.

Pokémon Champions focuses on competing online against Trainers from near and far in turn-based, one-on-one Single Battles or two-on-two Double Battles. Gather a team of six Pokémon to challenge your opponents and make use of strategies like swapping Pokémon mid-battle, powering them up with Mega Evolution, making use of type advantages, and more to secure victory. Decisions you make on the fly could influence the tide of battle, so choose wisely. Recruit Pokémon – Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app, where certain Pokémon you've obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to permanently recruit Pokémon.

Recruit battle-ready Pokémon in two ways: Connect to the Pokémon HOME app, where certain Pokémon you've obtained and transferred from the Pokémon RPG series and the Pokémon GO app will be available to join your team. Or, recruit one random Pokémon per day, which will be available to you for one week and only usable in Pokémon Champions. You can also use Victory Points (VP) to recruit multiple Pokémon in a single day. Plus, spend VP to permanently recruit Pokémon. Online Modes – Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren't recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions with preset rules that change every season.

Test your skills in Ranked Battles and aim for the top spot against similarly ranked Trainers. Experiment freely in Casual Battles, where wins and losses aren't recorded. And in Private Battles, create a room and battle against anyone with the Room ID. There will also be in-game Online Competitions with preset rules that change every season. Victory Points (VP) – Earned VP can be spent in several ways. In addition to recruiting Pokémon, you can spend VP to train Pokémon and adjust their moves, abilities, stat points, Natures, and more. Head to the in-game Shop and you can also exchange VP to purchase various things such as held items, Mega Stones, battle music, and even new looks and styles for your trainer – including clothing, Poké Ball throwing styles, and more.

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