Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: kfc, supergirl

Supergirl Flies Into KFC with New Meal, Sauces, and Collectibles

Supergirl is flying not only into theaters but into KFC with a brand new collab with exclusive sauces, collectibles, and more

Article Summary KFC’s Supergirl Summer collab brings a Supergirl Ultimate Meal with tenders or nuggets, biscuit, side, drink, and keychain.

Supergirl fans can collect blind-bagged keychains featuring Supergirl, Lobo, Ruthye, and Krypto with select meals.

Limited-time Supergirl sauces include Solar Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili Revenge, and Wild Ranch, plus a Kryptonian Kooler.

The ultra-limited Krypto Collectible Bucket joins the Supergirl promotion, available in-store and online while supplies last.

Summer movie tie-ins are back in a big way, and KFC is teaming up with DC Studios to celebrate the arrival of Supergirl! A new and ambitious promotion is here, packed with exclusive collectibles, themed menu items, and even character-inspired sauces. Launching as part of the chain's new "Supergirl Summer" campaign, this crossover brings fans a variety of ways to experience the upcoming film in tasty new ways. Leading the promotion is the new Supergirl Ultimate Meal, which includes a choice of three Original Recipe Tenders (or eight Nuggets), a biscuit, a side, a Kryptonian Kooler beverage, and one blind-bagged collectible keychain!

That is right: fast food collectors can hunt down five new KFC collectible keychains inspired by characters from the film. Fans will be able to find two versions of Supergirl, intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, the new girl Ruthye, and of course, the chaotic pup known as Krypto. Since the collectibles are randomly packed, completing the set of 6 may require multiple trips through the drive-thru. KFC has also created three limited-time sauces inspired by the film with Supergirl's Solar Honey Mustard, Ruthye's Sweet Chili Revenge, and Lobo's Wild Ranch. Each of the meals are paired with the colorful Kryptonian Kooler, a Starry beverage that features blue raspberry syrup, and strawberry boba that captures those iconic Supergirl colors.

However, the biggest collectible of the promotion might be the ultra-limited Krypto Collectible Bucket. Inspired by ongoing popcorn-themed movie buckets, it is time to add some friend chicken buckets to your collection. This new reusable bucket features a special Krypto-themed topper and is perfect for holding your Supergirl keychain, popcorn, or KFC. Each of these is available in limited quantities for $29.99 in-store and online. Between the blind-bag collectibles, exclusive packaging, and themed Supergirl menu items, it is nice to see KFC stepping back into the collectibles world once more. Be sure to check out your local KFC right now.

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