Emily In Paris Season 2 Trailer Won't Change Your Mind About The Show

Emily in Paris in some ways in the most polarizing show on Netflix. When the first season of the show made it onto the service, the story of an American girl who moves to Paris to work at a marketing firm and becomes an Instagram influencer, it was roasted on social media for weeks. A rom-com fantasy through and through, it was also watched by a TON of people. Season 2 was inevitable, and the full trailer for the show starring Lily Collins and returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard has now been released. Spoiler: it is just as extravagant and boisterous as you think it is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Emily in Paris Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n22xzIyZr64)

Emily In Paris Season 2 Debuts December 22nd

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow ex-pat who both infuriates and intrigues her. Award-winning creator & showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series Emily in Paris, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020.

Honestly, if you already made your mind up about this show, this will do nothing to change it. While I found the characters insufferable, I found myself gobbling the first season up when it was released, so I will be there with bells on when Emily in Paris season 2 debuts on Netflix on December 22nd.