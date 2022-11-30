Emily In Paris Season 3: Netflix Posts Trailer Ahead of December Debut

Emily in Paris Season 3 has a trailer full of all the things we know and love from the show. The season will be on Netflix as of December 21st. Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat, back for more adventuring. We also know that they filmed Seasons 3 and 4 at the same time, so I would expect that we won't have to wait very long for another taste of the show after December either. Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a slew of new pics from the season. You can find it all below.

Emily In Paris Is The Guiltiest Of Pleasures On Netflix

Season three follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, at work and in the romance department, and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Also in the cast for season three are Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Bring it on, Netflix. I don't care what anyone says, this show is so fun just to pop on and get lost in for a while. Collins is great as the lead, the rest of the cast is great, and the locations make this a great watch all on their own. Keep giving it to us. At least now I know how I will be spending my Christmas break.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is out on December 21st on Netflix.