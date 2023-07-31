Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Angus Cloud, euphoria, HBO, zendaya

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25; Family Releases Statement

A statment released by the actor's family earlier today confirmed that Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25.

More tragic news today, with word that actor Angus Cloud – best known for his role on HBO's Euphoria as drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill – has passed away at age 25. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," read the statement from Cloud's family. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss." Along with the main character role during the first two seasons of the award-winning HBO series, Cloud also appears in 2021's North Hollywood and 2023's The Line (and was set to join directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (Scream 6) on their upcoming Universal horror movie opposite Melissa Berrera).

Speaking with Variety as part of its "Power of Young Hollywood" issue back in August 2022, Cloud opened up about how it felt being compared to his Euphoria character. "It does bother me when people are like, 'It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, 'Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me." Cloud offered what he thought would be the best way to break past viewers' preconceived notions about him. "They gotta see some other work, I guess," Cloud explained. "I just did a frat movie ['The Line'] where I don't have that accent. I was trying to talk like a frat kid. They wanted me to sound like I was damn near from the South or something. That was a completely different thing." Cloud continued, "I hope I did a good job. I ain't tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did shit, then it is what it is. I don't know how to act. I just do it. I'm in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I'm like, 'Why am I here?' I got impostor-type shit."

