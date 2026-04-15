Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Barbie Ferreira, euphoria

Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira on Decision to Leave Ahead of Season 3

Barbie Ferreira discusses her decision to depart Euphoria, wanting to do her own thing and not become an afterthought on the show.

Article Summary Barbie Ferreira reveals her choice to leave Euphoria was drama-free and based on creative reasons.

Ferreira felt her character Kat Hernandez was being sidelined in the hit HBO series' third season.

She preferred to seek roles that allow her to fully act and avoid being a background character.

Ferreira appreciates her Euphoria experience but wanted to pursue indie film projects for growth.

For those who think that Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria was a big to-do, she just wanted to let you know that couldn't be further from the truth, as she revealed in a recent interview. As the HBO show enters its third season this year, people started bringing up Ferreira's departure in 2022, after playing the character Kat Hernandez for the first two seasons. But she decided to clear that up after it was perceived that series creator Sam Levinson was writing the character off.

In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ferreira cleared things up with host Amanda Hirsch by saying it was her choice to leave when she got the feeling her character was going to be sidelined.

"It was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was a long process of being like, 'I don't know if this is it for me, and then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn't going anywhere. […] Since we can't find anything and we can't land on anything, I'm like, let me just go. Let me just go do my thing. […] The thing is, I don't need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I'm not, like, acting, you know? So I would rather do an indie movie where I'm acting, I'm flexing my muscles, I'm being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be a background character."

Ferreira did make it clear she loved being on the show and was proud of what they were doing, but emphasized that if they had no plans for her, she would prefer to go do other things, such as producing indie films. Ferreira currently stars in the 2026 remake of Faces of Death, alongside Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, Jermaine Fowler, and Charli XCX.

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