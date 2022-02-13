Euphoria Star Zendaya, Edgar Wright Tell the Tale of Sally's Seashells

While we like to be cautious when it comes to covering Super Bowl ads so we don't become some unpaid shilling station to promote a company and their product, we will make exceptions on a case-by-case basis for a number of reasons. One of those includes if the commercial includes people that the geek community loves and respects. In this case, we had a commercial for Squarespace that features Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya and directed by none other than Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). In the following clip, Zendaya takes on the role from the famous "Sally She Sells Seashells" tongue-twister of Sally in a story of how she turned her seashell business into a success (and narrated by none other than Andre Benjamin). Does anyone want to bet that Squarespace was a huge help? But you have to give any ad serious props that include the following line: "So, Sally set up a seashell store on Squarespace and soon her seashells started selling. Suddenly, Sally was a seashell sensation. So, she also sold swanky seashell accessories, shiny seashell sequin skirts, and sarongs."

So to check out "The Saga of Sally's Shells" (and to give your tongue a workout when it comes to saying your "S's"), check out the following Squarespace ad from the Euphoria star and award-winning director:

