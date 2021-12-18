Euphoria: Tom Holland Doesn't Know Why He Hasn't Appeared Yet, Either

It's pretty safe to say that Zendaya is going to have a pretty busy end to her 2021 and start to her 2022. Currently, Zendaya and co-star Tom Holland are enjoying critical & box office success with Spider-Man: No Way Home. And then on January 9, Zendaya's Rue returns for a second season of HBO's Euphoria. But what are the chances that Holland might appear on the small screen as a guest star on the Emmy Awardward-winning cable series? If you ask Holland, he's ready to go tomorrow… and it sounds like he's been asking the same question, too.

Speaking with IMDb, Holland revealed that he hasn't been quiet about making his guest-starring intentions known. "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed. I must have come to visit 'Euphoria' thirty times this season," Holland revealed while expressing his disappointment over how things have gone down so far. But maybe all that it takes is the right bit of influence from the show's biggest name. "I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let's get them on the phone," Zendaya responded. Now here's a look at Holland and Zendaya not only covering Euphoria but also revealing their secret hidden talents, connections to "Harry Potter" houses, their favorite Spider-Man suit, and more:

Here's a look back at the first official teaser and basic logline for HBO's Euphoria, returning for its second season on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Following that, we have a look at Zendaya's tweet also sharing the teaser and confirming the show's return date at the start of the new year:

EUPHORIA: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Returning for the second season to join Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24. and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.