Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite on 8/18/2021

For the last AEW Dynamite before CM Punk debuts, Tony Khan went out of his way to ruin The Chadster's life and disrespect WWE.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – AEW Dynamite Review 8/18/2021

Dynamite opened this week with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston attempting to go to the ring, only to get jumped by Daniel Garcia and those traitors to The Chadster's beloved NXT, EverRise. That led into a match with Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0, which the former won after Sting no-sold a table bump and put both members of 2.0 into a Scorpion Death Lock. This was a blatant dig at Triple H, who beat Sting at WrestleMania, by having Sting take out two of Triple H's former NXT stars. The Chadster isn't surprised that Tony Khan would stoop this low. More disappointed.

Before a match with Shawn Spears, video was shown of Sammy Guevarra proposing to his girlfriend. Of course that got a cheap, emotional pop. Guevara then beat Spears with the GTH, another shout-out to CM Punk. Stop rubbing it in, Tony Khan! The Chadster already knows you're cheating in the wrestling wars by signing CM Punk. You don't have to constantly reference it!

Dan Lambert, with Andre Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos in the ring with him, cut another promo running down AEW and their fans, this time also attacking cancel culture and millennials. The Chadster, being a millennial, would normally take offense to that, but The Chadster feels totally betrayed by millennials because they abandoned The Chadster's beloved NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars and watched AEW instead. Lambert is a natural heel so The Chadster doesn't know why he's wasting his time here in AEW. Lance Archer tried to go after Lambert again but The Men of the Year took Archer out.

The Young Bucks beat Jurassic Express in a tag team titles match with lots of interference from The Elite. The Elite brought out Christian Cage and beat him up in the ring after the match. It's totally unfair that AEW is able to maintain this kind of interest in their tag team titles. How is WWE supposed to compete with that?

Paul Wight cut a promo on QT Marshall and revealed that he will fight Marshall at All Out. Another past WWE star being used better in AEW than he was in WWE for a decade prior. How much more disrespectful toward Vince McMahon can Tony Khan possibly get?! Augh!!!

In a backstage interview with The Elite, Tony Schiavone announced a Tag Team Eliminator tournament, with the winner getting a match for the titles at All Out. Again, it's so disrespectful of AEW to treat the tag team titles so respectfully.

Thunder Rosa made Penelope Ford tap out in a match. The Chadster can't believe Thunder Rosa chose to sign with AEW instead of WWE, where she could have had a really nice run in The Chadster's beloved NXT before becoming lost on the main roster.

Backstage, Arn Anderson was concerned that his son, Brock, challenged Malakai Black to a match on Dynamite next week. You know The Chadster's feelings on this: WWE has the name Brock trademarked for wrestling and it's totally disrespectful of AEW to hire anyone with that name.

In a video promo, Miro challenge Eddie Kingston or his next murder. Backstage, Jon Moxley challenged Daniel Garcia to a match on Rampage on Friday. Come on, Tony Khan! That's just stacking the deck! You already have CM Punk debuting on that show! So unfair!

In the main event, Chris Jericho fought MJF in the final labor of Jericho. The crowd sang Jericho's entire theme song during his entrance, since he wasn't allowed to use it due to stipulation from MJF. Jericho also wasn't allowed to use the Judas Effect to finish MJF, so when he had the chance, even though the ref's back was turned, he hesitated and MJF made him tap to the Salt of the Earth. The one thing The Chadster liked about this match is that a lot of people on the internet complained about the ending. The Chadster loves when AEW gets criticism. However, the fact that Jericho put MJF over so strongly really cheeses The Chadster off. Jericho once beat The Rock and Stone Cold in one night, so basically this means that MJF could also beat those WWE legends, and that's the most outrageous, disrespectful thing The Chadster has ever heard of!

As usual, The Chadster hated a lot of things about AEW Dynamite this week, but the thing The Chadster hated most of all was how hot the crowd was for this show. WWE didn't have crowds for over a year and when they came back they still weren't nearly this rowdy. It's one thing when Tony Khan disrespects WWE, but to have an entire arena full of Texans doing it? That's just too much for The Chadster.

