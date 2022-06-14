Evil Cast Teases Scariest Season 3 Moments: "I Still Want To Puke"

With the third season of the Paramount+ series Evil underway, there are plenty of moments that range from the frightening to the macabre throughout its run from creators Robert and Michelle King. With themes surrounding the occult, paranormal, and surreal, the cast Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, and Aasif Mandvi opened up to Entertainment Weekly over which of those moments stood out.

"There's one moment where Ben ends up covered in goat blood, walking through a field at night," Mandvi, who plays Muslim and skeptic Ben, explained. "There's always a little bit of humor in our show, but it was also kind of terrifying to be alone, out in the middle of a field, covered in goat blood." Colter's David spent most of season one as a Catholic priest-in-training before finally becoming officially ordained in season two. "There's an episode that has a little bit of self-mutilation," he teases. "You read the description, and then we see it, and it's going to be even worse once the CGI and VFX people get a hold of it. It's going to be pretty nasty, I'm sure. It's a small part of the episode, but that reminds me of what really gets me scared."

Emerson, who plays the nefarious and sadistic Leland, teased he filmed "one of the creepiest scenes ever" this season, involving some "unwilling house guests" hidden away in his home. Herbers admits to being as stoic as her character Kristen. "I don't really get scared on the show," she said. "If you were to visit set, you'd be like, 'Wait, are these people making some kind of sitcom?' We are constantly laughing, which is nice." She does admit a potentially scarring nightmare coming up. "It was a horrifying image," Herbers said with a shudder. "I mean, it made Kristen cry. It made me cry. It was just horrifying. I still want to puke when I talk about it." New episodes of Evil stream Sundays on Paramount+.