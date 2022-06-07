Evil Season 2: CBS Releases Deleted Scenes for DVD Release (Exclusive)

The Paramount+ supernatural series Evil is chock full of the macabre, bizarre, and absurd with season two really upping the ante. CBS released a few deleted scenes in advance of their home release on DVD. The first scene shows Ben (Aasif Mandvi) describing to his associated Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) the demonic threat located in a hallway with its name derived from the sound it makes clattering along the hallway. Kristen, dumbfounded, throws them a few drinks. A knocking at the door reveals her mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti) as Kristen thanks her for looking after her kids before being introduced to David and Ben. Sheryl jokingly calls them "Ghostbusters" with Ben calling himself, "Bill Murray" and David, "Ernie Hudson".

Evil: An Awkward and Macabre Dinner

After Sheryl leaves, Kristen reveals that her mother and Leland (Michael Emerson) broke up before Ben gags rhetorically asking if he's drinking what she handed him. Kristen assured him that he'll get used to it before Ben reveals what Vanessa (Nicole Shalhoub) told him about the "game". The second clip is a dinner between Leland and Sheryl that Leland served. Naturally as suspicious as she is curious, Sheryl asks why she has him over after what happened between them. He proposes mutual partnership inviting her to his inner circle of "influencers" in a weird olive branch. Asking how it benefits her, Leland proposes that she's also an influencer who can take advantage of the situation before she spots an eyeball in her soup. Leland reclaims the eye before revealing where it came from in the form of the goat demon he killed to cook its remains.

Evil season two is now available on DVD. Season three premieres on June 12 on Paramount+. You can check out our interviews with Emerson and Lahti.