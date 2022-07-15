Evil Season 3 Episode 6 Images: Demonic Possession via Social Media?

Welcome back to our weekly look at Paramount+'s (recently-renewed) Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring Evil. This time around, the focus shifts to preview images for S03E06 "The Demon of Algorithms," with Kristen (Herbers), David (Colter) & Ben (Mandvi) investigating a possible case of demonic possession by way of social media. And as you're about to see, that's far from the only drama being unleashed this weekend- here's a look…

Evil Season 3 Episode 6 "The Demon of Algorithms": A single mother enlists the team to look into the potentially demonic ways the viral app TipTop is terrorizing her family. Written By Patricia Ione Lloyd and directed By Peter Sollet.

In the following look behind the scenes of S03E05 "The Angel Of Warning," writer Erica Larson delves into how she switched from demons to angels mid-season. Then, creators/executive producers Robert King and Michelle King discuss Sheryl's shocking "manager," and Special Character Designer Joel Harlow reveals his inspiration for creating this hideous new character. Plus, Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea) laments her character's current persecution.

In the following featurette, the cast & creators of Paramount+'s Evil provide a deep dive into the third season. Herbers and Colter discuss where their characters go from the passionate events of the premiere, and Mandvi elaborates on Ben's wavering faith in science. Plus, Emerson (Leland Townsend), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Boggs), and Creators/Executive Producers Robert King and Michelle King share more about what's to come:

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.