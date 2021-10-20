Extrapolations: Streep, Harington & More Set for Climate Change Series

Scott Z. Burns has a powerful company of "who's who" in Hollywood participating in his climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations for AppleTV+. Set to join him are stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav. The series, which is now in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

Extrapolations Production Details

The series comes courtesy of Michael Ellenberg's Media Res with Burns set as writer, director, and executive producer. Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer are also set to executive produce. "The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together— and we're taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love, and our predilection to cause pain," Burns said. "These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out."

Cast Roles

Streep's role has not been disclosed, but Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Harington plays Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, Rahim plays Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss, Rhys stars as Junior, a real estate developer, Diggs is Marshall Zucker, a Rabbi in South Florida, Chan plays Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, Schwimmer stars as Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter, and Gourav will play Gaurav, a driver for hire. There's no date currently set for release.

Deadline Hollywood