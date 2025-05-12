Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Set for December 2025

Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout will be back for Season 3, with Season 2 set for December 2025.

Amazon's Prime Video Upfronts brought some great news for fans of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout. With the second season set to hit in December 2025, the hit adaptation has been given a green light for a third season. "The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon."

Prime Video's Fallout: What You Need to Know…

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is The Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Reports are that Macaulay Culkin (The Righteous Gemstones, American Horror Story) is set for a recurring role of "a crazy genius-type character" (though the studio and producers did not comment on the reporting).

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

