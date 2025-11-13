Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Season 2 Official Trailer: All Roads Lead to New Vegas

All roads lead to New Vegas in the official trailer for Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins & Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2.

Article Summary Fallout Season 2 trailer teases a perilous journey to New Vegas in the post-apocalyptic Mojave.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten return, joined by Kumail Nanjiani in a new role.

Exclusive video featurette features Vault-Tec's Bud Askins and more.

Expect intense showdowns and a complex dynamic between Lucy and The Ghoul in the new season.

As soon as the "PLEASE STAND BY" hit Prime Video's YouTube page, it was pretty clear that something was coming from EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout. When the second season hits on December 17th, the action picks up in the aftermath of the first season's finale as a whole lot of folks look to survive the wasteland of the Mojave to reach the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. With Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys) also set to star, fans were treated to an official trailer with some amazing new looks – including our first look at Kumail Nanjiani.

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper preview if we didn't get something a little "extra" ahead of time. For this go-around, we're getting to spend some "quality time" inside Vault 31 with Vault-Tec Senior Junior Vice President Bud Askins, aka Brain On A Roomba:

Here's a look back at character profile posters for Lucy (Purnell), The Ghoul (Goggins), Maximus (Moten), and CX404 that were released, along with some insights into the second season, a look back at reactions when news of Season 3 was first announced, and the previously released image gallery:

"At times, it's like [they] are on this buddy road trip. And then other times, they're so much at arms," Purnell shared with Empire., teasing what's ahead for Lucy and The Ghoul. "They're trying to influence each other and see who's going to rub off on whom. Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?" Viewers can also expect a pretty volatile reunion between The Ghoul and Justin Theroux's Mr. House, an all-too-familiar face from the Ghoul's Cooper Howard days. "We have a couple of really incredible scenes that are just these big, heavyweight bouts of intellect," Theroux teases. "It was like doing 'Waiting For Godot' in the middle of the whole thing."

"The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout," shared Nolan and Joy when news of the show's third season was first announced. "On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we're grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together." Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "We're so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon." Here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

