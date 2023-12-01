Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video, trailer

Fallout Series Teases "Important Announcement" Broadcast This Weekend

An "important announcement" is on the way this Saturday from EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' Fallout series.

Article Summary Fallout series by Nolan and Joy planning a big reveal at CCXP this weekend.

Amazon's live-action Fallout to debut April 2024 with Nolan directing the pilot.

Fallout's storyline will be unique, not just a retelling of the games, says Howard.

"Beyond the Game: Fallout" provides set glimpses and Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans.

Earlier this week, we had a chance to check out some new preview images for EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' (along with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) upcoming live-action Fallout series – set to hit screens in April 2024. With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the pilot, the series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. In addition, Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Joy as executive producers. Of course, that was the appetizer for the main course heading our way this weekend during the CCXP pop culture convention in Brazil. While we're not quite sure what we will be getting, we do know that the streamer has a broadcast channel on standby mode teasing, "An Important Announcement From Your Friends At Prime Video!"

With the live-action series set to hit screens on April 12, 2024, here's a look at Prime Video's broadcast channel – currently on "PLEASE STAND BY" mode:

Checking in with Lex Fridman's podcast late last year, Howard had some interesting things to share about previous pitches to adapt the popular video game franchise, as well as what viewers can expect story-wise from the series. When it comes to previous attempts to bring the video game franchise's story to live-action life, Howard explained how most of the approaches focused on adapting what already existed. And that just wasn't a direction that excited him. "When people wanted to make a movie, they wanted to tell the story of 'Fallout 3' or tell the story of 'Fallout 4,' and it was meh," Howard shared.

When it came to Nolan & Joy's approach, it was more about universe-building than redoing what's been done, with Howard adding, "For this [Amazon series], it was, 'Hey, let's do something that exists within the world of Fallout.'" The legendary game designer elaborated on what he was looking for, continuing, "It's not retelling a game story. It's basically an area of the map. Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games." He elaborated, "[It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven't played the games, who can't experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series."

In "Beyond the Game: Fallout," a number of familiar faces discuss how the video game felt like it was meant to be adapted but took a long journey to get to where it is now. But make sure to check out a few moments with series director Nolan toward the end, with a look at one of the set locations in the background and a couple of easter eggs along the way:

